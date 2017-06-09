I’m Broke & Live With My Mom!! - Sean Kingston

Related Stories Sean Kingston has revealed his dire financial situation in a legal battle over unpaid lawyer bills.



The singer filed court docs stating he has less than $500 in his bank accounts and owns no property or cars.



In 2015, the lawyer James J. Gangitano sued Kingston, accusing him of refusing to pay up $12,500 worth of legal work he did in defending him.

Read Full Story .... bossip.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.