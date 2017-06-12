'I Tried To Cut My Wrists Just Weeks After The Wedding': Secret Tapes In Which Princess Diana Poured Out Her Despair Reveal

Related Stories In 1991, few people knew the truth about Princess Diana's marriage: that it was falling apart... and that Charles had rekindled his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.



Devastated, she decided to make her side of the story public by recording her thoughts for author Andrew Morton via a go-between. Her one condition: that her involvement be kept a strict secret.



The book he wrote — Diana: Her True Story — caused a sensation. Now, 20 years after her death, it is being republished, with transcripts of those tapes.



Our second extract begins just two days before her wedding on July 29, 1981 — which was watched by a global TV audience of 750 million.













