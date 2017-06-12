Frank Bruno Walks Daughter Down The Aisle

Related Stories It is a bittersweet act that often comes tinged with regret.



But as he gave away his daughter Rachel in marriage yesterday, Frank Bruno felt only pride. The pride that any man would feel walking a daughter down the aisle, but also pride in himself for the way he has fought mental illness.



Because not so long ago there were concerns he would never see the day. Rachel, 30, a personal trainer, explained: ‘When Dad wasn’t well I feared it might not happen. But I am so proud of how he has turned things around. To marry the love of my life with my dad at my side is all I could ever have asked for.’



