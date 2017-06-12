 

Kosovo Ex-Fighters Declare Victory In General Election
 
12-Jun-2017  
A coalition of former ethnic Albanian rebel commanders has won the most votes in Kosovo's general election, but lacks an outright majority to form a government.

The alliance, dubbed the "war wing" by Kosovo's media and led by the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) of President Hashim Thaci, won 35.78 percent of votes, based on a count of nearly 70 percent of ballots.
 
 

Source: Aljazeera
 
 

