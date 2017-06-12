Top-Earning Celebrities Revealed

Related Stories It's that time of year again - Forbes has released its list of the top 100 highest-paid entertainers and Sean "Diddy" Combs is top of the tree.



His earnings of $130m (£102m) pushed him up from last year's 22nd spot.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.