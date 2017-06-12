Mother Films Herself Having Sex With Her Three Children

Related Stories A vile mum could face life behind bars for filming herself sexually and indecently assaulting her three young children and uploading the images to a paedophile site.



The woman admitted to 26 counts of sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 10 and 5 counts of using a child under the age of 14 to make abusive material.



She also pleaded guilty to five counts of inciting an indecent act on a person under the age of 16 and knowing it was being filmed and five counts of producing or disseminating child abuse or material.

