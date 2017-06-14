London Tower Block Fire: A mother Escaped With Her Six Children But By The Time She Got To The Bottom She Had Four

Related Stories A woman with six children who was attempting to escape from the 21st floor of the London tower block fire this morning got to the bottom to discover two of them were missing, it has been claimed.



Dozens of horrific eyewitness accounts have begun to emerge from the 27-storey tower block fire in White City this morning, with residents claiming people are still stuck inside the building - which houses 600 people.



There have been a 'number of fatalities' at the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton has told reporters.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







