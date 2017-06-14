Dolce & Gabbana Launches #Boycott Campaign Mocking Melania Trump Haters

|
|
|
|
|
Dolce & Gabbana is addressing their haters.
The luxury Italian clothing brand has launched a campaign directed at the people who disagree with their decision to dress First Lady Melania Trump.
|
|
|
|
Read Full Story ....
People >>>
:
|Source: People
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|