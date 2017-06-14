Woman with Largest Breast Implants in Europe Wants Botched Doctors to Give Her Matching Butt Implants

Related Stories On the new season of Botched, German resident Martina Big — who has the largest breast implants in Europe — seeks out Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif to give her equally large butt implants.



“When she came in I thought, ‘Why would someone want to do this to their body and have something so heavy on the front of their chest that could damage them?’ ” Nassif, 55, tells PEOPLE.

