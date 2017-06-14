 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201706   >   Julia Stiles Steps Out for the First Time Since Pregnancy Announcement





Julia Stiles Steps Out for the First Time Since Pregnancy Announcement
 
<< Prev  |  
 
14-Jun-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Julia Stiles and her baby bump made their red carpet debut!

The pregnant actress, 36, cradled her bump Tuesday night at the launch of her new show, Riviera, at Halcyon Gallery in London.
 
 

Read Full Story .... People >>> :   



Source: People
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 