People Who Struggle To Get Out Of Bed In The Morning 'Are More Intelligent'

Related Stories The snooze button does tend to get a bad rap. People who use it are often branded as lazy and undisciplined and many people believe that getting those additional ten minutes every morning can seriously wreck your circadian rhythm.



And who hasn’t almost overslept at least once because the siren call of snooze was just a little too hard to ignore?



If you are one of those people, science has some good news for you: You may well be more intelligent, more creative and even happier than those who manage to jump out of bed at the first ring.