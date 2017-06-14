Nearly 200 Democrats sue Donald Trump over 'benefits'

Related Stories Nearly 200 US Democratic lawmakers have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over foreign money flowing into his global business empire.



Wednesday's case is the latest in a series of similar complaints filed against the president in recent months.

Read Full Story .... Aljazeera >>> :







Source: Aljazeera Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.