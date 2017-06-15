Snoop Dogg & Wife Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary...

Related Stories Snoop Dogg took to social media earlier today to celebrate his 21st anniversary with wife Shante Broadus.



Posting to Instagram, Snoop captioned a cute retro pic of him and his boo with, "21 years n still Rollin 🌹💖. Happy. Anniversary @bosslady_ent." He and Shante tied the knot back in 1997 and have three kids together: 22-year-old Corde, 20-year-old Cordell, and 17-year-old daughter Cori.



What makes this love story even better is the adversity they've fought through to remain together. The couple had previously filed for divorce in 2004, but Snoop eventually called off the split. He told Queen Latifah in 2013 that, "You gotta understand the turmoil and the stuff that I put her through in my journey on becoming successful. I had no understanding of how I was hurting her and how I was betraying myself, until I [realized] I need to love this woman who loves me and had my kids. [I needed to] put my life in perspective and let my music and my business become secondary."