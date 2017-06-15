Adele Makes Emotional Visit to London’s Grenfell Tower Following Fire That Killed 17

Related Stories Adele was spotted at Grenfell Tower in London on Wednesday night to offer her support to everyone affected by the overnight fire that killed at least 17 people and injured 74 others.



The Grammy winner, 29, and husband Simon Konecki were photographed at the scene of the deadly flames that engulfed the 24-story apartment tower in the affluent Notting Hill neighborhood

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.