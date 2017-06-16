Insane Moment A Zookeeper Places His HEAD Inside A Crocodile's Mouth ... Your Guess Is As Good As Mine (VIDEO)

Related Stories Horrific footage has surfaced showing the moment a crocodile bit a zookeeper's head before viciously thrashing him from side to side while he screamed in agony.



The video was filmed last Sunday showing a man performing at one of Thailand's famed crocodile shows for a small group of people on the tourist island of Ko Samui.



In the video, the zookeeper kneels before a crocodile which is lying in wait with its jaw wide open.







Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.