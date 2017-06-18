Portugal Mourning After Forest Fires Kill At Least 62

Related Stories A three-day official mourning has been declared after forest fires killed at least 62 people in central Portugal, according to the government.



The fire, which began on Saturday, is the worst the country has seen in decades and injured at least 50 others, an official update by the government said.

