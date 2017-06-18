 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201706   >   Rwanda's Kagame Elected As Ruling Party's Presidential Candidate





Rwanda's Kagame Elected As Ruling Party's Presidential Candidate
 
<< Prev  |  
 
18-Jun-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Rwanda's ruling party on Saturday chose longtime President Paul Kagame as its candidate for the August election, where he is expected to face a handful of challengers who either represent small parties or are independent.

Kagame, 59, who has ruled this East African nation since 2000, was elected unopposed by Rwandan Patriotic Front members.
 
 

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :   



Source: VOA
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 