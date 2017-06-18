London Fire: 58 Missing, Presumed Dead - Police

Related Stories A total of 58 people are dead or missing, presumed dead, following the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in west London, police have said.



Commander Stuart Cundy said that number "may increase". The BBC understands it could be about 70 people in total.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.