One Dead And Ten Hurt In New London Terror Attack

Related Stories One person has been killed and ten more injured after a white van driver screaming 'I'm going to kill all Muslims' ploughed into worshipers near a renowned north London mosque, in the latest terror attack to rock Britain.



A 48-year-old man has been arrested after the van, which was hired from south Wales, mounted the pavement and veered into a congregation outside the Muslim Welfare House, near Finsbury Park Mosque, shortly after they finished Ramadan evening prayers, known as taraweeh.







