Fabregas Posts Romantic Holiday Snap With His Partner ... Only To Be Trolled By  John Terry

Related Stories When Cesc Fabregas posted a romantic snap of himself and his partner Danielle Semaan on social media earlier this week, he probably wasn't expecting to get trolled by a Chelsea legend.



The Spanish midfielder has taken to warmer climates to enjoy a hard-earned end of season break with his other half, and has been keeping his dedicated followers up to date on his summer activities.



But, posting an image of himself sporting just a small pair of shorts while kissing Semaan, Fabregas was soon peppered with comments, including one from his former Chelsea skipper John Terry.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.