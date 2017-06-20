Jay-Z Out and About for First Time Since Birth

Related Stories Jay-Z is out and about in L.A. and smiling like the proud new dad he is ... which could mean there's good news where Beyonce and the twins are concerned.



Jay was in West Hollywood Monday morning -- the first time he's been spotted away from the hospital since Bey gave birth a week ago.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: TMZ Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.