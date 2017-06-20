Cops Shoot At Teenager After Bank Teller Mistakes His Erection For A Pistol

Related Stories A 17-year-old teenager is now lying in critical condition at the Detroit Medical Center after he was believed to be attempting a holdup at the Detroit Liberty Bank and was shot at twelve times by police officers.



Jamal Freeman was brutally beaten by six police officers after trying to flee the scene until he surrendered and was arrested six blocks away report officials.



The 17-year-old, that miraculously survived the salvo of gunshots, currently lies in an artificially induced comatic state and has now officially been cleared of all charges of bank robbery.







