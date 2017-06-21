'Thousands Dead' In DR Congo Violence

Related Stories More than 3,300 people have been killed in the violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai region since last October, the Catholic Church says.



The figure, reported by Reuters, is from Church sources in the country.

