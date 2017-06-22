Queen's Speech: Donald Trump's UK State Visit In Fresh Doubt

Related Stories Donald Trump's state visit to the UK is in fresh doubt after there was no mention of it in the Queen's Speech.



The US president accepted the Queen's invitation for him to travel to Britain when Prime Minister Theresa May visited Washington in January.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.