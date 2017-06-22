Obama to Have Street in Los Angeles Named After Him

Related Stories President Obama has been out of office only a few months. But he might have both a street and an L.A. freeway named after him soon.



Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson has proposed renaming Rodeo Road in southwest L.A. “Obama Boulevard” in honor of the president.

Read Full Story .... Latimes >>> :







Source: Latimes Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.