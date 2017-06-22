Kenya Health Forum Hit By Cholera

Related Stories Nearly 50 people have contracted cholera while attending a health conference in Kenya's capital.



The infected delegates were among hundreds who had gathered for the four day forum organised by the Ministry of Health at a Nairobi hotel on Tuesday.

