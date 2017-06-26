Just Like The Rest Of Us! Barefaced Beauty Rihanna Goes Through Checkpoint Barefoot

|
|
|
|
|
One of the most in-demand stars on the planet, Rihanna's always on the move.
And that was the case for the Umbrella singer on Saturday, as she was snapped arriving at LAX airport for a departing flight, passing through checkpoints as bystanders made way for the Grammy-winning artist.
The 5ft8 stunner, 29, let her natural beauty shine through as she did not wear makeup on the outing. The singer, clad in a pair of dark sunglasses with purple frames, had her wavy black tresses parted and down, wearing a sky blue velour tracksuit with pointy white boots.
|
|