Floyd Mayweather Dons flamboyant suit for the 2017 BET Awards

Floyd Mayweather was the talk of Los Angeles on Sunday, after he made an appearance at the 2017 BET Awards sporting what can only be considered to be rather flamboyant attire.
file
Mr Money, never one to shy away from the limelight, turned up to the prestigious bash wearing a suit of red, green and blue, complemented with lavish helpings of his trademark bling.
Mayweather was present at the event, as he has been in recent years before, which celebrates African-American accomplishments in entertainment and sports.
