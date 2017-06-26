Balotelli Takes Wage Cut To Extend Nice Stay

Related Stories Mario Balotelli has taken a 'considerable' pay cut to continue his career resurrection with Nice with a new one-year deal in the south of France.



The Italian striker ended speculation over his future by signing his new contract alongside club president Jean-Pierre Rivere and general manager Julien Fournier.



The statement on the Nice website announcing Balotelli's new deal the club credited the 26-year-old for not prioritising the financial aspect of the deal, adding: 'We are proud to have convinced the superstar to join us last year and to have seen him flourish on and off the field.





