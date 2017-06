Jose Mourinho helps cover his father's coffin in a white flag as he attends the funeral in Setubal, Portugal Related Stories Jose Mourinho said an emotional goodbye to his father Felix on Tuesday morning as he attended his funeral in Setubal, Portugal.



The Manchester United manager confirmed that his father had passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 79 after suffering with ill health for several months.



Mourinho, who helped carry the coffin into the church, was joined by wife Matilde, daughter Matilde, son Jose Jnr and United assistant coach Silvino Louro for the service.







