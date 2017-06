Related Stories Their relationship emerged earlier this week, when they were spotted putting on a steamy display in their swimming pool in Ibiza.



But according to new claims, Rihanna's romance with Hassan Jameel is what caused her so-called feud with former pal Naomi Campbell.



The Sun reports that the supermodel, who is thought to have dated the Saudi businessman last year, is disgruntled the singer, 29, and Hassan have fallen so hard - as she hates feeling 'second best'.







Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.