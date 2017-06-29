Michelle Rodriguez Threatens To Leave 'Fast & Furious' Franchise - CNN

 

Michelle Rodriguez Threatens To Leave 'Fast & Furious' Franchise
 
29-Jun-2017  
(CNN)Michelle Rodriguez is standing up for her female cast members. The actress announced on Instagram that she is prepared to leave behind her beloved role as Letty Ortiz in the hit "Fast and the Furious" franchise due to its lack of strong female voices in the series.



"F8 is out digitally today," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo. "I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & I'm grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years ... One Love."
 
 

