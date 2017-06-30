Venus Williams ‘At Fault’ In Car Crash That Killed Senior Citizen

Venus and serena Related Stories Tennis superstar Venus Williams caused a car crash in Florida that landed an elderly man in the hospital — before he eventually died from his injuries two weeks later, according to a new report.



Jerome Barson, 78, suffered head trauma as a result of the June 9 collision and died this past Sunday in the intensive care unit, TMZ Sports reported Thursday.



Barson’s wife told police she T-boned Williams’ SUV as it was traveling in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the athlete abruptly entered an intersection.



Barson claimed she did not have time to stop her vehicle — slamming into Williams’ car as a result.

Read Full Story .... nydailynews.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.