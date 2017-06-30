My Mother Is A Lesbian - Jay Z

'Don't matter to me': Jay Z reveals his mother Gloria Carter is a lesbian on new album 4:44; the two are pictured together in 2011 Related Stories Jay Z revealed his mother is a lesbian on his new album 4:44.



The superstar made the revelation about Gloria Carter in the lyrics to the soulful track Smile.



'Mama had four kids but she's a lesbian / Had to pretend so long, that she's a thespian,' raps Jay-Z, who has spoken of how his father's absence contributed to his troubled youth in public housing in Brooklyn.

