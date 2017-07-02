World's Best Footballer Lionel Messi Marries...

On the pitch, Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is hailed a genius - but the same can't be said for the legendary footballer's sloppy-at-best dancing skills.



Messi's mediocre moves were captured in a hilarious video shot at the 30-year-old's wedding to childhood sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo.The clip shows the sporting star's awkward attempt to boogie on down during the couple's raving wedding party, as he is cheered on by enthralled guests. The spectacle took place on Friday night after the newlywed's glamorous ceremony in Rosario.