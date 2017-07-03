Venus Williams Walks Out Of Press Conference In Tears  over Car Accident That Left Man Dead

Related Stories Venus Williams broke down in tears at a press conference during her first time speaking to the media since it was revealed she was involved in a fatal car accident.



The 37-year-old was in a collision in Florida last month that left a 78-year-old man dead.



Williams, who had just beaten Elise Mertens in straight sets in her first round match at Wimbledon, was asked about the incident and began to respond before falling silent and bursting into tears.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.