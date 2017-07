Related Stories A male model was found tortured and murdered with his body dumped in the street over his what is thought to be his good looks and tight clothes.



Karar Nushi, who was studying at the Institute of Fine Arts in Baghdad, was receiving death threats, according to his fans, because of his hairstyle and the outfits he chose to wear.



His body was dumped in Palestine Street, north of the capital, covered in stab wounds and showing signs that he was brutally tortured before being killed.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







