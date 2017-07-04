Boko Haram Suspected In Deadly Niger Attack

Related Stories Suspected Boko Haram fighters have killed at least nine people and abducted as many as 40 others in south-east Niger, according to local officials.



The gunmen late on Sunday attacked a village in Kablewa town near the southeastern Niger city of Diffa, close to the border with Nigeria, authorities said on Monday.

