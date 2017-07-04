How Does Somebody Get To Cheat And I Have To Pay For It - Mary J. Blige

Related Stories #Roommates, we all know that Mary J Blige is known for keeping it real, and that’s exactly what she did at Essence Fest this weekend when she poured her heart out to fans about her intense divorce battle with Kendu Isaacs.



If you remember back in June, the R&B icon was recently ordered to pay $30k a month to her ex as temporary spousal support after filing legal documents to end their 12-year marriage.



Since the initial filing, Mary has been very vocal about Kendu’s alleged affair and even took aim at him on stage saying: “How is it that somebody gets to cheat and destroy everybody’s life but I’ve got to pay for it? That ain’t fair!