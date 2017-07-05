The Sex Worker Who Slept With 10,000 Clients...

Related Stories A former escort has claimed that the pool of 'decent men' in Australia is 'reducing significantly' - and that women are to blame.



Gwyneth Montenegro, a former escort who made headlines when she revealed she had slept with 10,000 men, told Daily Mail Australia that five years ago, the most prevalent type of man was 'admiring of women'.



But fast forward to this year, Ms Montenegro, from Melbourne, says the most prevalent type of man has 'a degree of dissatisfaction with their female counterpart'.



Ms Montenegro, 39, used an intimate profiling methodology to survey more than 60,000 women to come up with the results each time.





