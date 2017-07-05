The Woman Who Has The Most Beautiful Buttocks In China

Related Stories Life is not always easy for a woman with a curvy body, according to the champion of the 'most beautiful buttocks' contest in China.



Gao Qian, 19, who stunned the judges with her shapely rear, confessed that she couldn't wear tights on the street because 'people would surround me and point at my backside'.



The young woman, who now only wears baggy clothing in public, told MailOnline that she was particularly embarrassed once when a couple argued in front of her after the man praised her bottom to his girlfriend.





