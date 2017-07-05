Janet Jackson's Estranged Husband Wissam Al Mana Takes Their Son Eissa to the Park

Related Stories Janet Jackson's estranged husband looks like he has a go-to spot to hang with their baby boy, and he knows just where to park it.



Wissam Al Mana was holding baby Eissa Monday in London on a park bench -- one he appears to frequent with his kid.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: TMZ Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.