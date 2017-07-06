Marriage Therapists Dissect Jay Z’s Lyrics About Cheating On Beyoncé

Related Stories A little over one year after Beyoncé dropped her critically acclaimed album “Lemonade,”it’s Jay Z’s turn to get vulnerable and address those “Becky with the good hair” references.



On Friday, the veteran rapper released his highly anticipated 13th album, “4:44,” and it features plenty of lyrics that allude to rumors that he cheated on his superstar wife.

