Man Who Inspired Ice Bucket Challenge Out Of Money For His Own Care

Related Stories The man who helped spark the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, the wildly popular craze that brought in more than $220 million to combat the disease, now doesn’t have enough money of his own to stay in his home and receive care.



Pete Frates, 32, who is credited with popularizing the viral phenomenon that aimed to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is almost entirely paralyzed and on a feeding tube.



The out-of-pocket cost for care at his Beverly, Massachusetts, home near Boston is about $2,400-$3,000 a day, or as much as about $1 million a year, a crushing financial burden the family can no longer afford, his mother, Nancy Frates, tells PEOPLE.

