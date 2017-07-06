Donald Trump In Handshake Trouble... Again

Related Stories Donald Trump's handshake is in the spotlight again after being inadvertently snubbed by the Polish president's wife.



Agata Kornhauser-Duda chose to greet Melania Trump before turning to the US president in Warsaw.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.