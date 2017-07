Related Stories Defender Antonio Rudiger has signed for Chelsea from Roma in a deal worth £31m.



The 24-year-old has penned a five year deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit. Rudiger underwent a medical on Sunday before he finalised his move to the Premier League champions.



The initial fee for Rudiger is £31m - but the deal is packed full of additional payments which could take the overall fee to £35m.





