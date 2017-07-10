Islamic Activist Causes Outrage After Claiming Grenfell Towers Victims 'Were Murdered'

Related Stories An Islamic activist has caused outrage after claiming the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster were 'murdered' by Zionists who fund the Conservative Party.



Nazim Ali, a director of the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), was accused of whipping up hatred in a speech he made at an anti-Israel rally just days after the fire.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Source: Dailymail.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.