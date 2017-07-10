Pogba Pushes Journalist Into Swimming Pool

file photo Related Stories It's no secret Paul Pogba likes to have fun. Manchester United's record £89million signing takes every opportunity to dance on camera and have the time of his life.



So a journalist should have known better when opting to interview the France international next to a swimming pool in LA.



Pogba, along with Man United's new £75million signing Romelu Lukaku, have been doing a series of interviews with ESPN.

Read Full Story .... mirror.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.