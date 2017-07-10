Female 'Suicide Bomber' Cradling Baby Pictured Moments Before 'Blowing Both Of Them Up

Related Stories A horrifying photo has emerged of a woman cradling a baby moments before allegedly blowing herself up with the infant in her arms.



The chilling picture of the female 'suicide bomber', dressed in black and carrying bags, was captured in the ravaged city of Mosul.



Moments after it was taken, she is believed to have blown herself up with a detonator as she walked past Iraqi troops, holding the child.



She was reportedly leaving a newly liberated part of the Iraqi city holding the baby, at least two bags, and a trigger.

