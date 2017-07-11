Amber Rose Gushes About New 21-Yr-Old Boyfriend

Amber Rose has made it Instagram official with boyfriend 21 Savage.
The 33-year-old star shared two posts as she cuddled up to the Atlanta rapper and father-of-three on Sunday.
Alongside a photo of the couple in bed together, the ex-girlfriend of Kanye West wrote: It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this. I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't s**t, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about.'